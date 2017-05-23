Catholic World News

Italian bishops nominate candidates to head episcopal conference

May 23, 2017

The Italian bishops have nominated three candidates to replace Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco as president of their episcopal conference. Pope Francis will choose the new president from the bishops’ slate of nominees.

According to La Stampa, the Italian bishops voted to place Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti of Perugia, Bishop Fanco Guilio Brambilla of Novara, and Cardinal Francesco Montenegro of Agrigento on their list of candidates. Cardina Bassetti was easily the top vote-getter, the paper reports.

