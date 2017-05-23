Catholic World News

St. Louis archbishop vows defiance of new city ordinance on abortion

The Archdiocese of St. Louis has filed suit to block a new city ordinance that would make it illegal to discriminate on the basis of “reproductive health decisions.”

The ordinance, which was enacted in February over the strenuous opposition of Archbishop Robert Carlson, would make women who are actively considering abortions a “protected class” under civil-rights law. Thus an employer who refused to hire a woman because she expressed her plan to abort would be in violation, as would a school that refused to hire a teacher who supported abortion.

“Let me be perfectly clear: The Archdiocese of St. Louis will not comply with his ordinance,” Archbishop Carlson told a press conference. He described the measure as “a marker of our city’s embrace of the culture of death.”

In a federal lawsuit, the archdiocese is asking the court to halt enforcement of the ordinance immediately, and to declare the measure unconstitutional. The archbishop emphasized, however, that the archdiocese would not comply with the rule in any case.

