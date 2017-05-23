Catholic World News

Prelates voice horror at Manchester terror attack

May 23, 2017

Catholic prelates joined in condemnation of the terrorist attack in Manchester on May 23, and sent their sympathy and promises of prayer to the victims’ families.

Bishop John Arnold of the local Salford diocese said via Twitter that the attack “can have no justification.” He later thanked emergency personnel for their quick response, and added: “We must all commit ourselve to working together, in every way, to help the victims and their families and to build and strengthen our community solidarity.”

Pope Francis sent a telegram of condolence, saying that he was “deeply saddened by the attack,” which he characterized as “barbaric.” He offered his blessing to the victims and their fmilies.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster also spoke of his “great sorrow” at the news, as did the Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. Justin Welby.

The attack—a suicide bombing at a rock concert—left at least 22 people dead. Police say that the bomber was Salman Abedi, a young British citizen of Libyan descent. The Islamic State claimed responsibility.

