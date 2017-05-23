Catholic World News

Rosaries, religious statues banned from car dashboards in Philippines

May 23, 2017

A Philippine law designed to prevent distracted driving will ban rosaries and religious statues on car dashboards.

A spokesman for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines has criticized the measure, as have some lawmakers, who called for a suspension of the law.

