Rosaries, religious statues banned from car dashboards in Philippines

May 23, 2017

A Philippine law designed to prevent distracted driving will ban rosaries and religious statues on car dashboards.

A spokesman for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines has criticized the measure, as have some lawmakers, who called for a suspension of the law.

