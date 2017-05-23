Catholic World News

Venezuelan cardinal denounces government violence

May 23, 2017

As Venezuela’s bishops led a day of prayer and fasting for peace, Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino of Caracas renewed his condemnation of the Maduro regime’s violence.

“They must not launch tear gas against people and, of course, not even shoot or allow certain groups to shoot, because there are paramilitary groups; everyone has seen in the videos,” the prelate said, according to a Fides report. “All this should cease immediately.”

