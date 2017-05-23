Catholic World News

6 prelates weigh in on Trump budget, find defense spending increase ‘profoundly troubling’

May 23, 2017

Six bishops who chair committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops have issued a joint letter on President Donald Trump’s budget proposal.

“Our Conference has long supported the goal of reducing future unsustainable deficits that would harm all citizens, especially those who are poor,” the prelates said.

At the same time, “sharp increases in defense and immigration enforcement spending, coupled with simultaneous and severe reductions to non-defense discretionary spending, particularly to many domestic and international programs that assist the most vulnerable, would be profoundly troubling,” they added.

The six bishops who signed the letter are Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, Bishop Frank Dewane of Venice (Fl.), Bishop Oscar Cantú of Las Cruces, Bishop George Murry, SJ, of Youngstown, Bishop Christopher Coyne of Burlington, and Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin.

