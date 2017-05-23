Catholic World News

New Texas law protects sermons from government subpoenas

May 23, 2017

The State of Texas has passed a new law preventing government units from issuing subpoenas for sermons.

The new law comes three years after city officials in Houston withdrew subpoenas demanding that five pastors turn over “all speeches, presentations, or sermons related to ... homosexuality or gender identity prepared by, delivered by, revised by, or approved by you or in your possession.”

