New Texas law protects sermons from government subpoenas
May 23, 2017
The State of Texas has passed a new law preventing government units from issuing subpoenas for sermons.
The new law comes three years after city officials in Houston withdrew subpoenas demanding that five pastors turn over “all speeches, presentations, or sermons related to ... homosexuality or gender identity prepared by, delivered by, revised by, or approved by you or in your possession.”
References:
- Texas Governor Signs Bill Protecting Sermons From Subpoena By Government (Religion Clause)
- Houston withdraws subpoena for pastors’ sermons on homosexuality, gender identity (10/30/14)
