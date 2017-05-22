Catholic World News
Irish president meets with Pope
May 22, 2017
Pope Francis met on May 22 with Ireland’s President Michael Higgins.
A brief statement issued by the Vatican after the meeting indicated that the conversation had touched on Church-state relations, protecting the dignity of life, immigration, the environment, and sustainable development. The two also spoke about the “future prospects for the European project.”
