Papal encouragement for Sister Disciples of the Divine Master

May 22, 2017

Meeting on May 22 with leaders of the Sister Disciples of the Divine Master, who were holding their general chapter this week, Pope Francis encouraged them to exercise “the apostolate of the ear: listen.”

The Pope stressed the importance of listening to members of the religious community, in a talk dedicated to the “fruits of community.” He spoke of the need to speak with charity, “banishing from the community all divisions, envy gossip; saying this with frankness and charity.”

During their general chapter, the Pope said, the religious should be “listening to the Lord Who speaks to us through the signs of the times,” and renewing the “obedience to the Spirit that inspires prophecy.” He remarked that women religious in particular are called to “the prophecy of joy.”

