Catholic World News

Mob vandalizes new church in India

May 22, 2017

A mob vandalized a Catholic church in Keesara, India, on May 21, less than two weeks after it had been consecrated.

About 100 people burst into the church of Our Lady of Fatima, breaking a statue of the Virgin Mary and a crucifix and leaving books, tables, and statues strewn throughout the building.

Archbishop Thumma Bala of the local Hyderabad archdiocese said that a service of reparation and reconsecration of the church building would take place after police had concluded their investigation.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!