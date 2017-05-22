Catholic World News

Mob vandalizes new church in India

May 22, 2017

A mob vandalized a Catholic church in Keesara, India, on May 21, less than two weeks after it had been consecrated.

About 100 people burst into the church of Our Lady of Fatima, breaking a statue of the Virgin Mary and a crucifix and leaving books, tables, and statues strewn throughout the building.

Archbishop Thumma Bala of the local Hyderabad archdiocese said that a service of reparation and reconsecration of the church building would take place after police had concluded their investigation.

