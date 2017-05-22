Catholic World News

Pakistan: government spokesman says ‘religious cleansing must stop’

May 22, 2017

The chief government spokesman in Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous province, acknowledged recently that the Islamic republic has failed to protect its religious minorities.

“The intolerance, anger on religious matters and culture of lynching disturbs us,” said Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan at a recent discussion devoted to Punjabi diversity. “The religious cleansing must stop.”

“We have failed in protecting minorities from forced conversion,” he added. “Everybody knows it; why should we hide it?”

