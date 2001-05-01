Catholic World News

Callista Gingrich named US ambassador to Holy See

May 22, 2017

President Donald Trump has appointed Callista Gingrich as US ambassador to the Holy See.

Callista Gingrich, the wife of former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, is president of the Gingrich Foundation and president and CEO of Gingrich Productions. She is also the author of the Ellis the Elephant children’s series and coauthor of Rediscovering God in America.

Gingrich becomes the eleventh US ambassador since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the US and the Holy See. The ten previous ambassadors were

William Wilson (1984-86)

Frank Shakespeare (1986-89)

Thomas Patrick Melady (1989-93)

Raymond Flynn (1993-97)

Lindy Boggs (1997-2001)

James Nicholson (2001-05)

Francis Rooney (2005-08)

Mary Ann Glendon (2008-09)

Miguel H. Díaz (2009-12)

Ken Hackett (2013-17)

