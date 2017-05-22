Catholic World News

Pray for Central African Republic, Pope urges faithful

May 22, 2017

At the conclusion of his May 21 Regina Coeli address, Pope Francis appealed for prayers for the Central African Republic, where fighting has flared between militia groups.

“Armed clashes have claimed numerous victims and displaced many people, and threaten the peace process,” the Pope told the crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

“I am close to the population and to the bishops and to all those who work for the good of the people and for peaceful coexistence,” he added. “I pray for the deceased and wounded, and renew my appeal: may weapons be silenced and the good will to engage in dialogue prevail, so as to bring peace and development to the country.”

