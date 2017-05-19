Catholic World News

Pope makes surprise visit to housing project, knocking on parishioners’ doors

May 19, 2017

Pope Francis continued his “Mercy Friday” projects on May 19 with a visit to a public housing project in Ostia, on the Mediterannean coast outside Rome, near Leonardo da Vinci airport.

The Holy Father visited parishioners in Ostia’s Stella Maris parish, knocking on their doors and blessing their homes.

Pope Francis initiated his “Mercy Friday” visits as part of the Jubilee Year of Mercy, making a public act of one of the corporal or spiritual works of mercy each week.

