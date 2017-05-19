Catholic World News

Jesuit superior general signed letter of support for Fidel Castro

May 19, 2017

The new superior general of the Jesuits, Father Arturo Sosa, signed a letter praising Fidel Castro in 1989.

Father Sosa, a native of Venezuela, was one of several hundred “intellectuals and artists” who joined in a public statement of praise for the Cuban dictator, released beore Castro’s visit to their country.

The letter said that under Castro’s leadership, the Cuban regime had “achieved the dignity of your people and therefore for all Latin America.” The signers said that “only ideological blindness can deny” that Castro deserves to be recognized throughout Latin America for his contribution to “the liberation of our peoples.”

