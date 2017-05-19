Catholic World News

Cardinal Maradiaga makes personal attack on Cardinal Burke

May 19, 2017

Cardinal Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga, the chairman of the Council of Cardinals, has launched a startling personal attack on Cardinal Raymond Burke, calling the American prelate “a poor man,” and saying that his thoughts “don’t merit further comment.”

The Honduran cardinal made a series of scathing comments about Cardinal Burke in a new book-length interview, published in Italy under the title Solo il Vangelo e rivoluzionario (“Only the Gospel Is Revolutionary). He charged that Cardinal Burke was creating dissent within the Church with his criticism of Amoris Laetitia.

“What sense does it have to publish writings against the Pope?” Cardinal Maradiaga asked. He said it was “completely clear” that ordinary Catholics support the Pontiff, but said that prelates who question the Pope’s teaching are responsible for “the disorientation that’s created among the people.”

Referring to Cardinal Burke as the sustaining force for the criticism of Amoris Laetitia, Cardinal Maradiaga said that his American colleague “is a disappointed man, in that he wanted power and lost it.” He said that while Pope Francis speaks for the whole Church, “this other speaks only his own thoughts, which don’t merit further comment.”

