Cardinal Maradiaga makes personal attack on Cardinal Burke
May 19, 2017
Cardinal Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga, the chairman of the Council of Cardinals, has launched a startling personal attack on Cardinal Raymond Burke, calling the American prelate “a poor man,” and saying that his thoughts “don’t merit further comment.”
The Honduran cardinal made a series of scathing comments about Cardinal Burke in a new book-length interview, published in Italy under the title Solo il Vangelo e rivoluzionario (“Only the Gospel Is Revolutionary). He charged that Cardinal Burke was creating dissent within the Church with his criticism of Amoris Laetitia.
“What sense does it have to publish writings against the Pope?” Cardinal Maradiaga asked. He said it was “completely clear” that ordinary Catholics support the Pontiff, but said that prelates who question the Pope’s teaching are responsible for “the disorientation that’s created among the people.”
Referring to Cardinal Burke as the sustaining force for the criticism of Amoris Laetitia, Cardinal Maradiaga said that his American colleague “is a disappointed man, in that he wanted power and lost it.” He said that while Pope Francis speaks for the whole Church, “this other speaks only his own thoughts, which don’t merit further comment.”
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 4:28 PM ET USA
I hope, but doubt, that Pope Francis had Cdl. Maradiaga in mind when he condemned ideologues this morning. I read the cited article and came away with the sense that the Cardinal has publicly committed the scandalous sin of rash judgment, if not the sin of calumny: "he wanted power and lost it." "These currents of the Catholic right are persons who seek power and not the truth...Even if we don’t all think the same way, we still have to be loyal to Peter." These accusations are unfounded & evil.
Posted by: Retired01 -
Today 2:48 PM ET USA
The demonizing of those who want clarity continues. Has it been so long since the year of Mercy ended?