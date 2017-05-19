Catholic World News

Judge reopens Romero murder case

May 19, 2017

A judge in El Salvador has reopened the case of the murder of Archbishop Oscar Romero, who was slain while offering Mass in 1980 and beatified as a martyr in 2015.

The judge, Ricardo Chicas, asked prosecutors to press charges against Alvaro Rafael Saravia, the main suspect in the case. In 1993, charges against Saravia were dropped because of an amnesty law; that law, however, was recently overturned.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!