Anglican prelates urge voters to consider faith, ‘British values’

May 19, 2017

In their recent statement on the upcoming UK election, the Anglican archbishops of Canterbury and York called upon voters to consider the “British values” of “cohesion, courage, and stability.”

“Courage, which includes aspiration, competition and ambition, should guide us into trading agreements that, if they are effective and just, will also reduce the drivers for mass movements of peoples,” the prelates wrote. “We must affirm our capacity to be an outward looking and generous country, with distinctive contributions to peacebuilding, development, the environment and welcoming the stranger in need.”

The prelates also said that “the assumptions of secularism are not a reliable guide to the way the world works,” adding:

If we aspire to a politics of maturity and generosity, then the religious faith of any election candidate should not be treated by opponents as a vulnerability to be exploited. We look forward to a media and political climate where all candidates can feel confident that they can be open about the impact of their faith on their vocation to public service.

