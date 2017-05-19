Catholic World News

Commission prods President Trump on international religious freedom

May 19, 2017

At a May 17 press briefing, members of the US Commission on International Freedom called upon President Donald Trump to make religious freedom a greater foreign policy priority, according to a World Watch Monitor report.

“Our foreign policy should not simply be about US self-interest—you know, national security and trade,” said Father Thomas Reese, SJ, who chairs the bipartisan body. “It should also be about the ideals and values for which this country is known.”

“We need a strong voice in the State Department in the role of Ambassador for Religious Freedom,” he added, referring to a position that has been vacant since President Trump assumed office.

