Australian archbishop seeks dismissal of charge for concealing evidence of abuse

May 18, 2017

Archbishop Philip Wilson of Adelaide, Australia, has made a new attempt—his third—to persuade a corut to dismiss charges that he failed to report information about sexual abuse.

The archbishop is charged with withholding evidence that a priest had could have advanced the prosecution of a priest for indecent assault. A lawyer for Archbishop Wilson argued that the charge of concealing evidence only applied to a “serious indictable offense,” and that at the time of the incident, in the 1970s, indecent assault did not qualify as a “serious indictable offense.”

