Catholic World News

Australian archbishop seeks dismissal of charge for concealing evidence of abuse

May 18, 2017

Archbishop Philip Wilson of Adelaide, Australia, has made a new attempt—his third—to persuade a corut to dismiss charges that he failed to report information about sexual abuse.

The archbishop is charged with withholding evidence that a priest had could have advanced the prosecution of a priest for indecent assault. A lawyer for Archbishop Wilson argued that the charge of concealing evidence only applied to a “serious indictable offense,” and that at the time of the incident, in the 1970s, indecent assault did not qualify as a “serious indictable offense.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Easter Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.