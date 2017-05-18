Catholic World News

Abbas meets with Russian patriarch

May 18, 2017

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met recently in Moscow with Patriarch Kirill, the head of the largest of the Orthodox churches.

“The preservation of the holy sites, which is part of your lofty responsibility, is something that we take to heart,” the patriarch told Abbas. “We welcome the significant changes taking place in Palestine with regard to the preservation and maintenance of the holy places.”

The Russian government also announced it was spending $4 million to reconstruct an historic street in Bethlehem.

