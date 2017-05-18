Catholic World News

Mexican anti-drug trafficking priest meets with Pontiff

May 18, 2017

At his May 17 general audience in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis met briefly with Father Alejandro Solalinde, a Mexican priest who has worked to oppose the nation’s drug traffickers, who have placed a $1-million bounty on his head.

Father Solalinde, a vocal opponent of police corruption, works with impoverished migrant youth in Ixtepec, in the southern part of Mexico. He estimates that drug-trafficking gangs murder 25,000 people in Mexico every year and have kidnapped 27,000 people in the last decade.

“I’m not afraid of death,” the 72-year-old priest said. “If you love and if you have faith, you cannot be afraid to die.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Easter Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.