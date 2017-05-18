Catholic World News

Pope pays tribute to World War II veterans, recalls saint’s love for the Eucharist

May 18, 2017

At the conclusion of his May 17 general audience, Pope Francis paid tribute to the Polish World War II veterans in St. Peter’s Square.

“I greet all the fighters here who, during the Second World War, fought for the freedom of your country and other nations,” the Pope said. “May your efforts and commitment, and the sacrifice of life of your companions, bear the fruit of peace in Europe and around the world. I offer my heartfelt blessing to all of you here, and to your families.”

The Pope also recalled that May 17 is “the liturgical memorial of St. Paschal Baylon, patron of the Eucharistic associations.”

“May his love for the Eucharist show to you, dear young people, the importance of faith in the real presence of Jesus,” the Pope continued. “May the Eucharistic Bread support you, dear people who are sick, to face hardships with serenity, and may it be nourishment for you, dear newlyweds, in the human and spiritual growth of your new family.”

