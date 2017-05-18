Catholic World News

Lawmaker: European Parliament must send ‘strong message’ against persecution of Christians

May 18, 2017

The politician who leads a coalition of center-right parties in the European Parliament called upon the body to send a “strong message” against the persecution of Christians.

Manfred Weber, a German lawmaker whose European People’s Party parliamentary group includes 216 out of the Parliament’s 751 members, said that “the persecution that Christians have to endure all over the world is more and more worrying.”

“Christianity is the most persecuted religion in the world,” he said on May 16. “One million Christians had to flee Syria alone. Attacks on churches and communities, as recently happened in Egypt, are multiplying.”

References:

