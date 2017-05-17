Catholic World News

Legislators in Philippines defeat bid to impeach Duterte

May 17, 2017

Lawmakers in the Philippines have defeated an effort to impeach President Rodrigo Duterte. But a prominent bishop says that the result was expected.

Bishop Arturo Bastes of Sorsogon observed that Duterte enjoys the “overwhelming support of Congress.” He said that the president’s political allies naturally downplayed the significance of charges that he had abused his office.

The Filipino Catholic hierarchy has denounced Duterte’s brutal campaign against drug traffickers, in which several thousand people have been killed. Bishop Bastes recently endorsed an appeal to the International Criminal Court, citing Duterte for crimes against humanity.

