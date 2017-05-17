Catholic World News

Life is not ‘normal’ for Palestinians, bishops’ conference of Holy Land says

May 17, 2017

The Catholic bishops of the Holy Land have joined in a statement warning against the acceptanace of the status quo in relations between Israel and Palestine.

The justice-and-peace commission of the Assembly of the Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land said that “normalization” should not be accepted, since “the lives of Palestinians are far from normal and to act as though things were normal is to disregard the violation of basic human rights.”

The statement cites “abnormality” that is illustrated by Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, discrimination against Palestinian citizens in Israel, and the plight of Palestinian refugees. The statement argued that “the local Church in Israel-Palestine has a responsibility to remind the universal Church that Israel-Palestine is an open, festering wound and that the situation cannot be considered normal.”

