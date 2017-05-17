Catholic World News

Australian prosecutors near decision on complaints against Cardinal Pell

May 17, 2017

Australian police say that they are close to a decision on whether or not to bring criminal charges against Cardinal George Pell for sexual abuse.

Two men have claimed that the future cardinal touched them inappropriately while they were at a swimming pool in the 1970s. Cardinal Pell has vehemently denied the charges.

Australian police flew to Rome last year to question the cardinal about the charges. Officials disclosed on May 17 that they had conferred with the top prosecutor in the state of Victoria about the case, and would soon reach a decision about the possibility of prosecution.

Questioned in Rome, where he now serves as prefect of the Vatican’s Secretariat for the Economy, Cardinal Pell repeated that he is innocent.

