Amazon may be topic for future Syno

May 17, 2017

The plight of the native people in the Amazon region might be the topic for a future meeting of the Synod of Bishops, a Peruvian prelate reports.

“The Holy Father told us he would like a Synod for the Amazonian people in Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, and Brazil,” said Archbishop Salvador Pineiro Garcia-Calderon of Ayachucho, the president of the Peruvian bishops’ conference.

The topic of evangelization in the Amazon region was discussed during a long meeting between Pope Francis and a group of bishops from Peru who were making their ad limina visit, the archbishop told the Vatican newspaper, L’Osservatore Romano. The topics discussed also included the threats against the welfare of the native peoples in the region.

One reason for a Synod, the archbishop remarked, is the difficulty of bringing together the bishops who work in the Amazon region, where transportation is difficult. “It’s easier to meet in Rome,” he said.

