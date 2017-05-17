Catholic World News

US bishops to discuss religious liberty, immigration at spring meeting

May 17, 2017

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has announced the agenda for the spring bishops’ meeting, which will take place on June 14 and 15 in Indianapolis.

Agenda items include discussions of religious liberty, persecution in the Middle East, immigration, health care policy, and the upcoming Synod of Bishops on youth and vocations.

Liturgical items on the agenda include revised Guidelines for the Celebration of the Sacraments with Persons with Disabilities, a Spanish-language collection of blessings, and a new translation of the Order of Blessing the Oil of Catechumens and of the Sick and of Consecrating the Chrism.

In response to a request from Pope Francis to the world’s episcopate, the US bishops will also pray for victims of sexual abuse during Mass on June 14.

