Aleppo consecrated to Our Lady of Fatima

May 17, 2017

Aleppo, the war-torn Syrian city that recently witnessed the defeat of Islamist rebel forces, was consecrated to Our Lady of Fatima on May 13.

The consecration took place in the city’s Latin-rite cathedral at a Mass concelebrated by bishops and priests, following a Marian procession.

“Many of us cried because after six years we’re able to again organize the procession through the streets of Aleppo without the fear of missiles,” the cathedral stated on its Facebook book.

