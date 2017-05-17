Catholic World News

Spanish church desecrated

May 17, 2017

Bishop Casimiro López Llorente of Segorbe-Castellón de la Plana, Spain, offered a Mass of reparation on May 14 after a church was robbed and the Blessed Sacrament desecrated, with hosts scattered on the altar and on the floor.

The bishop told worshippers at Our Lady of Hope in Teresa, a town whose population has fallen below 300, that he was determined to leave churches open for prayer in rural areas.

“I tell you Catholics, may the Lord strike our hearts so that we truly value the gift of the Eucharist,” he preached. “The Lord is with us in the tabernacle to speak to us, to console us, to teach us the way to the Father and life in abundance.”

