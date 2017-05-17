Catholic World News

Cardinal laments delay in securing Chibok girls’ release

May 17, 2017

Nigeria’s leading prelate welcomed the release of 82 girls abducted from their school in Chibok, Nigeria, in 2014.

At the same time, he questioned why it took the government to long to obtain their release.

“In all these years I was among those who insistently asked the government to do everything possible to free the girls,” said Cardinal John Onaiyekan of Abuja. “The government replied that it could not negotiate for their release with terrorists, exchanging them with some Boko Haram prisoners. But that is what eventually happened.”

He added:

If these girls had been the daughters of some powerful leader would they have lost all this time? We also forget that there are still more than 100 girls whose fate we know nothing about.

