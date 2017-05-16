Catholic World News

Italian soccer officials meet with Pontiff

May 16, 2017

Pope Francis met on May 16 with representatives of two leading Italian soccer squads, Lazio and Juventus, which were due to meet in a league championship match.

The Pope congratulated the two teams for their successful seasons, and urged them to represent the highest values of sporting competition. He said:

Those who are considered “champions” easily become role models. Therefore, every match is a test of balance, of self-mastery, of respect for the rules. Those who, by their behaviour, know how to give an example of all this, become an example for their admirers. It is what I hope for each one of you: to become witnesses of loyalty, honesty, harmony and humanity.

