Mexican priest stabbed in cathedral

May 16, 2017

A Catholic priest was attacked and stabbed just after he finished celebrating Mass in the cathedral of Mexico City.

Father Miguel Angel Machorro was reported in serious condition after a lone man attacked him on the altar, stabbing him three times. The assailant was arrested, and identified himself as John Rock Schild. Police said that they had not determined a motive for the assault.

