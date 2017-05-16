Catholic World News
Mexican priest stabbed in cathedral
May 16, 2017
A Catholic priest was attacked and stabbed just after he finished celebrating Mass in the cathedral of Mexico City.
Father Miguel Angel Machorro was reported in serious condition after a lone man attacked him on the altar, stabbing him three times. The assailant was arrested, and identified himself as John Rock Schild. Police said that they had not determined a motive for the assault.
References:
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!