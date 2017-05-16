Catholic World News

Catholic prelates lead mediation efforts in Central African Republic

May 16, 2017

Two Catholic prelates have been active in efforts to mediate the continuing conflict between the goverment and rebel forces in the Central African Republic, the Fides news service reports.

Cardinal Dieudonné Nzapalainga of Bangui has been successful in persuading hundreds of rebels to leave Bangassou, the city in the country’s southeast that has been the scene of the bloodiest clashes in recent weeks. Bangassou’s own Bishop Juan José Aguirre Muños intervened to defend a group of about a thousand Muslims who had sought refuge in a mosque when they were attacked by militia troops. One Muslim was killed when a few members of the mililtia opened fire; the victim had been standing directly beside the bishop, who was unharmed. UN officials said that they were now evacuating the Muslims from the city.

