Vatican prelate predicts Pope will change Trump’s view on climate change

May 16, 2017

The president of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences has expressed confidence that Pope Francis will be able to persuade President Donald Trump of the urgency of climate change, when he meets with the American leader on May 24.

Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo said that Trump’s position on climate change is “against science.” But he observed that Trump has changed his stand on other matters, and “perhaps on this as well.”

Bishop Sorondo, who has been outspoken on the issue, made several questionable claims in his interview with the ANSA news agency. He claimed:

that during his presidential Trump had blamed China for raising the issue of climate change;

that “the Chinese are actually very collaborative” in efforts to protect the climate;

that American oil companies had made strenuous efforts to tone down the papal encyclical Laudato Si’;

that in the US, oil corporations, “in addition to being those that earn the most, receive the most advantages and are subsidized by the state.”

In the past Bishop Sanchez has made the claim that all scientists who question the reality of human-induced climate change are being supported by American oil corporations. In his exchange with ANSA he said that Trump’s position on the issue is dangerous because “truths begin to be denied” and because climate change is the cause of the world’s migration crisis.

