Catholic World News

French president-elect Macron receives papal congratulations

May 16, 2017

Pope Francis has sent a message to French President Emmanuel Macron, congratulating him on his assumption of the office.

In a telegram to the newly elected president, the Pontiff sent his “very cordial wishes for the exercise of your high office.” He offered his prayers that France, “faithful to the rich diversity of its moral traditions and its spiritual heritage marked also by the Christian tradition, may always endeavor to build a more just and fraternal society.”

“May Francis continue to foster, in Europe and throughout the world, the search for peace and the commong good, respect for life and defense of the dignity of every person and all peoples,” the Pope wrote.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!