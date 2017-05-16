Catholic World News

Pope to meet with Italy’s president

May 16, 2017

Pope Francis will pay an official visit to the Quirinal Palace on June 10 and meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

The Pope’s visit will reciprocate Mattarella’s 2015 visit to the Apostolic Palace.

