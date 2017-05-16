Catholic World News

Schedule announced for papal visit to Genoa

May 16, 2017

The Holy See Press Office has announced the schedule of Pope Francis’s apostolic journey to Genoa on May 27.

During his ten-hour visit to Italy’s 6th-largest city, the Pope will visit a factory, address clergy and religious at the cathedral, meet with young people at a Marian shrine, have lunch with a group of poor persons and refugees, visit a children’s hospital, and offer an outdoor Mass.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!