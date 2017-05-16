Texas religious leaders condemn immigration-enforcement legislation
May 16, 2017
Two hundred religious leaders in Texas, including several Catholic priests and religious, have condemned SB4, a new immigration-enforcement law.
“The anti-immigrant agenda is born out of fear and promoted out of a sense of privilege, jeopardizing justice for everyone,” said Rt. Rev. C. Andrew Doyle, head of the Episcopal Church’s Diocese of Texas. “We have seen the damage caused by discriminatory, unconstitutional ‘show me your papers’ laws to our economy and our communities.”
L’Osservatore Romano devoted four paragraphs to the letter, even though the state’s Catholic bishops were not among its signatories.
References:
- 200 TEXAS RELIGIOUS LEADERS CONDEMN ANTI-IMMIGRANT LEGISLATION SB4 (Interfaith Immigration Coalition)
- Texas terra di accoglienza (L’Osservatore Romano, p. 6)
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: james-w-anderson8230 -
May. 16, 2017 10:52 AM ET USA
If "show me your papers laws" were unconstitutional then how could the state issue papers that no one could ever be required to produce? This just demonstrates the idiocy of the unlimited immigration folks.