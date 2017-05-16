Catholic World News

Texas religious leaders condemn immigration-enforcement legislation

May 16, 2017

Two hundred religious leaders in Texas, including several Catholic priests and religious, have condemned SB4, a new immigration-enforcement law.

“The anti-immigrant agenda is born out of fear and promoted out of a sense of privilege, jeopardizing justice for everyone,” said Rt. Rev. C. Andrew Doyle, head of the Episcopal Church’s Diocese of Texas. “We have seen the damage caused by discriminatory, unconstitutional ‘show me your papers’ laws to our economy and our communities.”

L’Osservatore Romano devoted four paragraphs to the letter, even though the state’s Catholic bishops were not among its signatories.

