Nigerian to lead Lutheran World Federation

May 16, 2017

Musa Panti Filibus, the archbishop of the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria, was elected president of the Lutheran World Federation on May 13.

Nearly 150 ecclesial communities in 89 nations belong to the federation. The Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria, with 2.2 million members, is the 13th largest.Filibus, an early proponent of women’s ordination in Nigeria, hails from northeastern Nigeria, where the jihadist terrorist organization Boko Haram is active.

“I see the great need to pay attention to questions of religiously motivated violence in the world today,” he said.

