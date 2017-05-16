Catholic World News

State Dept. implements expanded ‘Mexico City policy’

May 16, 2017

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has approved Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance, a plan to implement President Donald Trump’s January 23 executive order reinstating the “Mexico City policy.”

The policy withholds federal funds from foreign non-governmental organizations that promote abortion. Announced under President Reagan at a 1984 UN conference in Mexico City, the policy was rescinded by President Clinton, reinstated by the second President Bush, and rescinded again by President Obama.

The previous version of the policy applied to family planning programs. The new, expanded policy applies to “funding for international health programs, such as those for HIV/AIDS, maternal and child health, malaria, global health security, and family planning and reproductive health,” according to a State Department spokesman.

