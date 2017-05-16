Catholic World News

South Korean bishop calls for war-crimes investigation

May 16, 2017

A South Korean bishop has called for an investigation into war crimes committed by South Korean troops against Vietnamese civilians during the Vietnam War.

“I know that we cannot avoid or turn away from the truth of history,” said Bishop Peter Kang U-il of Cheju. “The investigation into the massacre of Vietnamese civilians by Korean soldiers should be done.”

