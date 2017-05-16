Catholic World News

2 attacks on Christians distributing literature in India

May 16, 2017

On May 13 and May 15, Hindu extremists attacked Pentecostal Christians who were distributing literature in different suburbs of Bangalore.

“The attacks on innocent Pentecostal Christians by the saffron extremists show a dangerous increase in intolerance against the Christian faith, even in public places,” Sajan George, president of the Global Council of Indian Christians, said in an interview with AsiaNews.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!