Australian archbishop welcomes defeat of bid to decriminalize abortion

May 15, 2017

Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney, Australia welcomed the results of a vote in the legislature of New South Wales against decriminalizing abortion.

The archbishop, who had urged the faithful to contact their legislators and oppose the legislation, welcomed as “great news” a 25 to 14 vote in the state’s upper chamber, rejecting a bill that would have erased criminal penalties for abortion. The measure would also have required doctors to provide referrals for women seeking abortions, and barred pro-life demonstrators from a broad corridor around any abortion clinic.

