Feminist demonstrators found not guilty for disrupting papal audience in 2013

May 15, 2017

Four radical feminists who interrupted a papal audience in 2013 by baring their breasts and and displaying anti-Catholic slogans have been acquitted of criminal charges for disrupting a religious assembly.

The four women, members of the “Femen” group that has staged similar protests at public venues, were found not guilty by Judge Clementina Forleo, who pointed out that Pope Benedict XVI was able to complete his address to the audience despite the interruption.

The four protesters had been quickly removed from St. Peter’s Square by Italian police; it was not clear whether or not Pope Benedict had noticed their demonstration.

