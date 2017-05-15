Catholic World News

Callista Gingrich to be nominated as US ambassador to Vatican?

May 15, 2017

Callista Gingrich, the wife of former US Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, will soon be nominated by President Trump to become the US ambassador to the Vatican, according to multiple media reports.

The White House has not yet announced a nomination, and Newt Gingrich would only tell the New York Times that he and his wife were being “very cautious” about public statements on the possibility.

A lifelong Catholic, Callista Gingrich married Newt in 2000, shortly after the former Speaker had divorced his 2nd wife. Newt Gingrich entered the Catholic Church in 2009; his earlier unions have been annulled.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!