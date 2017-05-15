Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell’s aide denounces new abuse allegations

May 15, 2017

A spokesman for Cardinal George Pell has angrily denounced new charges that the Australian prelate molested adolescent boys.

In a new book—Cardinal: The Rise and Fall of George Pell—Australian journalist Louise Milligan claims that the cardinal, who is now the prefect of the Vatican’s Secretariat for the Economy, abused two choirboys. The allegations, which date from the late 1990s, are the subject of an investigation by Australian civil authorities.

An attorney for Cardinal Pell said that the prelate—who has consistently and heatedly denied the charges—will await the result of the police investigation. “Cardinal Pell will not seek to interfere in the course of justice by responding” to the latest allegations, his lawyer said, adding that the publication of the unproven charges in book form was a “deliberate attempt to influence the public opinion in a maner that would make it impossible for our client to receive a fair hearing in court should he be charged.”

Cardinal Pell “repeats his vehement and consistent denials of any and all accusations,” the spokesman added.

