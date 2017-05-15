Catholic World News

Pope prays at Marian basilica after visit to Fatima

May 15, 2017

Following his usual custom after a voyage abroad, Pope Francis visited the Roman basilica of St. Mary Major on Sunday, May 14, to pray before the image of the Virgin Mary, Salus Populi Romano.

The Holy Father placed a bouquet of roses before the icon, then remained in silent prayer for about 20 minutes. He had also paid a visit to the basilica, to pray before the same image, before his visit to Fatima.

Pope Francis has visited the same basilica before and after each of his trips.

