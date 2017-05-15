Catholic World News

English bishop: sanctity of life comes first in appraising political candidates

May 15, 2017

Bishop Philip Egan of Portsmouth, England, has told his flock that questions about the dignity of life should take precedence in the evaluation of political candidates.

In a pastoral letter, issued in advance of June general elections, Bishop Egan suggests ten questions that Catholic voters should ask of a candidate. He writes:

First, and foremost, how far will this or that candidate protect the sacred dignity of each human life from conception to natural death, opposing moves to liberalise the abortion laws, to extend embryo experimentation and to legalise assisted suicide and euthanasia?

The bishop writes that voters should also be mindful of persecuted Christians, religious liberty, and care for the poor and the environment.

